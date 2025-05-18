Two People Who Met On Reddit Started Dating, But Then One Of Them Saw A Post The Other One Made And Realized They Were An Affair Partner

Imagine dating someone who truly seems wonderful.

You think you have a future together.

They say all the right things, and you really click.

Then you see a post on social media and realize that this person is actually married with children!

How would you react?

Would you continue the affair, ghost them, or call them out on it to ruin their image in front of all of their friends and family?

In today’s story, one person in this situation decided to go the ghosting method, but now they’re having second thoughts.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for ghosting a Reddit mod after finding out they were married, and not warning their spouse? I had an affair with a reddit mod for almost two years without being aware they had a family and children. We met on Reddit through a niche hobby community. We talked, moved to Discord, calls turned into video chats, then into real-life meetups at events and conventions. Over two years, it turned into something intense. They said they loved me. I believed it.

They were hiding a big secret.

Not once did they mention they were married. Then one day, I’m scrolling Reddit and see them on the front page. With their spouse. And their kids. In a post THEY MODERATED. All smiles and “family first” energy, with awards and wholesome comments like “You’re such a great parent.”

The affair was officially over.

I didn’t respond. I didn’t call them out. I just blocked them. Fully disappeared. I didn’t out them to their family. I come from a very strict religious background, and if my family ever found out about our relationship, it would ruin me. So I protected myself.

The mod is making them suffer.

Since then, I’ve been banned from subs we were both in. Then my main account got permanently banned for “repeated violations.” They’re clearly pulling strings behind the scenes. Trying to erase me from Reddit.

This Redditor isn’t sure what to do.

I haven’t exposed them, but I’ve been tempted. I know I have the receipts. I know I could drop one post and their entire online empire would burn. But I haven’t. And yet, I still feel like I’m the one being punished. So AITA for ghosting them without a word, staying silent, and letting them keep living a lie? Or would I be the jerk if I went public and burned it all down?

In order to protect their own privacy, it sounds like it’s best to stay as is and not do anything.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she should tell his wife.

Another person agrees.

This person is skeptical that “high profile mods” exist.

This is a very good point.

The story might be made up.

It’s easy enough to set up a new account.

Let it burn, girl.

