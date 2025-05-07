Video Of Self-Driving Car Hitting An Autonomous Delivery Robot Caught On Camera By A Tesla

Self-driving cars, robots that deliver food and packages, artificial intelligence. The world is becoming very advanced very quickly.

If science fiction movies have taught us anything, however, it is that things can go wrong very quickly.

So, when a video hit the internet where a self-driving Waymo cab crashed into a Serve Robotics delivery robot, it is not surprising that many people started joking around about this being the beginning of the first robot wars.

While in reality is was just an accident, it does raise many legal and even moral concerns. Who was at fault? Why did the accident occur? Which company is liable for any damages?

These are the types of questions that need to be answered, and it is likely that it is this type of event that will force politicians, judges, and others to finally set some precedents.

This particular video, however, is an example of a very minor incident. What happened?

A serve robot was going on a delivery where it had to cross a street and then maneuver its way back up on the sidewalk. It was later learned that this robot was under remove supervision by a human at the time.

The Waymo cab was driving (with no passenger) and when it went around a corner, it collided with the robot at around 4 miles per hour. Very little damage was experienced by either the car or the robot, and the robot actually continued on with its tasks with no problems.

Waymo analyzed the video and the autonomous cab’s logs to determine what happened. They reported to TechCrunch that the vehicle appropriately saw the robot and identified it as an inanimate object. Self-driving cars are programmed to be more careful around humans and animals than they are around inanimate objects.

So, it continued traveling along its route at normal speeds. When the delivery robot stopped at the curb unexpectedly, the cab slammed on its brakes, but it was moving too quickly to avoid a collision. Waymo made it clear that if this was a human, the vehicle would have been proceeding at much slower speeds so the accident would not have occurred.

It is likely that data will be used from this accident to help further improve the safety of the self-driving cars.

For now, however, we can rest confidently that this was simply an accident and not the beginnings of a robot war.

To make the story even more interesting, the incident was captured by the cameras on a Tesla across the street. You can see the full video here:

These robots are becoming shockingly advanced.

If you found that story interesting, learn more about why people often wake up around 3 AM and keep doing it for life.