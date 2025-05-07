May 7, 2025 at 2:49 pm

Walmart Shopper Noticed That They Were Selling Its Value-Brand Eggs For More Than A Cage-Free Egg Brand

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@crissyleann1984

We’re still dealing with high egg prices right now and, by the looks of it, I’m not sure if they’ll be coming down anytime soon…

A Walmart shopper named Crissy posted a video on TikTok and called out the store because of how she saw the eggs priced on a recent shopping trip.

TikTok/@crissyleann1984

Crissy said, “Can somebody tell me why the Great Value eggs are $5.57 but the England’s Best eggs are $5.33. The cage-free brown eggs are $5.54—$5.47.”

She added, “Walmart is thinking very highly of themselves.”

TikTok/@crissyleann1984

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “Shame on you Walmart! They have to know that by now we are just conditioned to grabbing Great Value brand bc everyone is broke while they’re actually charging more. Daisy Sour Cream was also cheaper than the Great Value Sour Cream so make sure to check their prices!”

TikTok/@crissyleann1984

Check out the video.

@crissyleann1984

Shame on you @Walmart SHAME ON YOU!! Most of the great value brand stuff is now more expensive then the name brand. Crooks. #walmart #eggs #viral #fypage #fyp

♬ original sound – Crissy Bebber 🫶🏻SAHM🫶🏻

Check out how TikTokkers reacted.

This individual dropped some knowledge.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer spoke up.

Are these egg prices ever coming down…?

