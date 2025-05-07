Walmart Shopper Noticed That They Were Selling Its Value-Brand Eggs For More Than A Cage-Free Egg Brand

We’re still dealing with high egg prices right now and, by the looks of it, I’m not sure if they’ll be coming down anytime soon…

A Walmart shopper named Crissy posted a video on TikTok and called out the store because of how she saw the eggs priced on a recent shopping trip.

Crissy said, “Can somebody tell me why the Great Value eggs are $5.57 but the England’s Best eggs are $5.33. The cage-free brown eggs are $5.54—$5.47.”

She added, “Walmart is thinking very highly of themselves.”

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “Shame on you Walmart! They have to know that by now we are just conditioned to grabbing Great Value brand bc everyone is broke while they’re actually charging more. Daisy Sour Cream was also cheaper than the Great Value Sour Cream so make sure to check their prices!”

Are these egg prices ever coming down…?

