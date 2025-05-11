Walmart Shopper Saw A Shirt For Sale For $13. He Previously Bought it For $100.

Trends come and go in a hurry, my friends…

And this guy found that out the hard way!

His name is Keef and he posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why he wasn’t too happy about what he saw while shopping at a Walmart store.

Keef showed viewers a Carrots t-shirt at a Walmart store and said that he paid $100 for the same shirt a few years ago.

The price for the shirt now that it’s at Walmart?

Only $12.98.

Keef said, “Thirteen dollars. I want to say like in 2020, I bought one of them shirts at a store in the mall for like over $100.”

He added, “Ain’t that something?”

It sure is…

Let’s take a look at the video.

It sounds like someone got ripped off…

