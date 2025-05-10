A Customer Called And Insisted On Speaking To A Male, But The Guy He Talked To Made It Clear That It Was A Woman Who Was Really Solving The Problem

Some people still underestimate others based on unfair stereotypes.

This man was working for a local ISP.

He had a female coworker who had more experience than he did, but when a customer called, they requested to speak to a man.

He accepted the call but proved a point to the customer in the process.

Read the story below for all the details.

Let me ask Kitty… It was about 1996 or ’97. I was working part time as technical support for a Local Dial-up Internet Service Provider. It was just myself and my coworker, Kitty, working. Kitty is, as the name suggests, a woman.

A customer called, and Kitty transferred the phone to this man.

Customer calls up. Kitty answers the phone. Customer says, “Is there a man there? I have a technical problem.” Kitty smiles and transfers it over to me.

He accepted the transfer.

Now, Kitty had been working in the industry longer than I had, and we often helped each other out. It certainly wasn’t a case of her being “non-technical.” So, I accepted the transfer.

He would relay the question to Kitty, letting the customer listen through.

And every time he asked me a question, I would say, “One moment please.” I would (badly) cover the mouthpiece. I would then say, “Hey Kitty, he wants to know…” and repeat the question. She would respond, and I would repeat the answer back to him.

The customer was not pleased.

Even with the delay, it was still a quick call. 5 minutes or so. But he didn’t sound particularly pleased that we, well, Kitty solved his problem.

Good for him for proving to the customer that women are knowledgable too.

Men are not always superior to women.

