When His Wife Found Out He Was Going To Go To The Bar After The Party He Threw For Her, She Got Upset Because She Thought It Was Her Day

AITA? Threw a surprise congratulatory party for my wife, then got in a fight because when it was over, I wanted to go to a bar with a friend. My wife got a promotion. Because of her promotion, I’m out of a job because we worked in the same office and the Board of Directors said it’s a conflict, so I decided to start my own business.

I’m very happy for her and I’m very proud of her, so I threw her a surprise congratulatory party with some friends. One of them, my best friend and former roommate, invited me to go to a bar to see a band after the party was over as a little “congrats” party between the two of us. She overheard him ask me this, and she said let’s talk about it at home.

On the drive home, she asked me why I was being quiet. I said, calmly, I was foreseeing a fight and I was trying to think of how to best discuss this without getting into an argument. (I should add that I could tell before leaving she would say no because our toddler had a bad day and was being a little fussy). She erupted, basically having both sides of the argument by herself. She said over and over that today was “her day” and I’m ruining it by leaving her with our child that was being fussy all day. By the time we got home, it was 7:30. Kid goes to bed at 8:00. She goes to bed at 9:00. I would’ve been leaving around 9:00 and home whenever was reasonable to her, likely 12:30-1:00.

Am I wrong for trying to go out with a friend on “her day?” AITA?

