Her Friend Likes To Book Luxury Hotels And Dinners, But She Said That She Would Rather Enjoy Something More Casual And Affordable

When you go to an event or take a trip with friends, each person should either contribute equally or based on what their costs are.

What would you do if you were planning a trip with a friend who made better money than you, and she got upset that you wanted to go cheaper so you could more easily afford it?

That is what happened to the young woman in this story, and now her friend is upset that she is ‘pretending to be poor’ when really she is just living within her budget.

AITA for refusing to split costs equally with a friend who makes a lot more than me? I (29F) have been friends with “Carly” (30F) since high school. We’ve always been really close, but money was always kind of a sore spot. She’s been in a high-paying tech job for years, and I’ve always worked more modest jobs in non-profits.

Whenever we’d travel together, eat out, or go to events, we’d always “split” everything 50/50, even though it honestly hurt my budget. I didn’t complain, but it definitely caused some resentment on my side. This past year, though, things changed. I got a better job (finally making over $90k), plus I had some extra money come in from personal side hustle I’m doing. I’m not rich by any means, but I’m way more comfortable now.

Here’s where I might be the AH: Carly recently suggested a girls’ trip to Europe. She picked all the hotels (4-star, expensive ones), fancy dinners, private tours, the works. She assumed we’d split everything 50/50, like we always have.

I told her I wasn’t comfortable with that this time. I said if we were going to do a big trip, I’d want to do it my way, cheaper hotels, some street food, fewer paid tours. I could afford the fancy version now… but honestly, it feels wasteful to me, and I don’t want to get trapped in this lifestyle creep. Carly accused me of “pretending to still be poor” and trying to cheap out. She said that now that I’m doing better, I should act like it. A few of our mutual friends kind of agree with her – they think I should just “live a little” and split things like always.

