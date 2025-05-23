Troubled Sister Needs A Place To Crash, But Her Brother Regrets Stepping Up After She Is Rude To His Neighbors

We all know about bad neighbors.

But this story has a twist: good neighbors, bad family.

What would you do if your sibling moved in with you and started complaining about your neighbors, neighbors who you don’t mind at all? Would you put up with her drama or kick her out?

Let’s read how this brother handles it.

AITA telling my sister to stay somewhere else after she embarrassed me with my neighbors? I’ve (31M) lived at the same home for 2 years and am very friendly with my neighbors. They’re nice people.

Married couple in their late 40’s with one 10 yr old daughter and 14 year son. Every weekend since I’ve lived there they like to have a small get together with their family.

Sounds lovely. Who could object to that?

Not a big party but they do grill out on their porch, play music and chat. It’s never more than 10 people. Honestly it never bothered me. Music is always off by 10pm and they don’t get rowdy. My family isn’t close like that so it actually feels nice they do it every weekend and sometimes they’ve invited me over for a burger. Like I say, nice people.

Now here’s the problem…OP’s sister.

My sister (27f) is having problems with her boyfriend and she doesn’t want to stay at their place right now so here she is. The past month she complained about my neighbors and how annoying they are. She doesn’t know how I stand it and I should tell them something . But I’ve literally got no problem with it and I told her they’re not doing anything bad.

Difference of opinion, no big deal, right?

Well a couple weeks ago I was approached by the husband and he apologized for being so rude. Had no idea what he was talking about. He said my “wife” complained to him about their loud music the other weekend, and me and her both have gotten extremely annoyed by it. She threatened to call the police if they kept this up because they are disturbing the peace.

He explained that she’s not his wife.

I was pretty red from both anger and embarrassment. So I explained to him that I have no problems with that and she’s my sister, not wife. Apparently she said that so they’d take her seriously as the owner of the house. My sister refused to apologize and said she absolutely would call the police because they need to learn to not be annoying with their music.

The sister’s gotta go.

So that’s when I told her to look somewhere else to stay if she’s going to cause problems with my neighbors. Right now she’s couch-surfing between friends and my family is mad that I was willing to kick her out of my home over issues with my neighbors. My parents are far so of course they can’t take her and because I’m the only person close to her, they feel like I’m not being a very good brother for caring more about this than my sister having somewhere to stay.

I feel like I am in a way justified in not wanting her to create problems between our houses but at the same time, yeah she doesn’t have a place to stay right now. So AITA?

Tricky situation…

What do the comments on Reddit say?

One user says, rules are rules.

Another person says, family isn’t always just blood.

Someone else is like… girl got no grounds.

Another poster thinks this sister is toxic.

Another person says, make nice with your neighbors not your sister.

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, sister. Don’t mess it up!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.