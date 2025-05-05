May 5, 2025 at 2:49 am

‘Why are we drinking out of measuring cups?’ – A Customer Called Out A Burger Joint Because Of How Her Milkshake Was Served

by Matthew Gilligan

people drinking out of measuring cups

TikTok/@meishy222

I remember seeing that this was all the rage a few years ago, but I guess it never really went away…

I’m talking about “hip” restaurants serving food and drinks in unusual objects.

A woman named Meisha posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she went to a burger place called The Works in Ontario, Canada.

man sitting in a restaurant

TikTok/@meishy222

The text overlay on the video reads, “Millennial burger place. But why are we drinking out of measuring cups.”

man drinking out of a measuring cup

TikTok/@meishy222

The video showed the TikTokker’s friend drinking water out of a measuring cup and then showed Meisha drinking a milkshake from a measuring cup, too.

Is this really necessary…?

woman drinking a milkshake out of a measuring cup

TikTok/@meishy222

Here’s the video.

@meishy222

PLEASE GIVE ME A CUP #millenial #relatable #funny #fyp #weareyoung #foodtiktok

♬ original sound – Kyle Gordon

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 8.41.46 AM Why are we drinking out of measuring cups? A Customer Called Out A Burger Joint Because Of How Her Milkshake Was Served

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 8.42.09 AM Why are we drinking out of measuring cups? A Customer Called Out A Burger Joint Because Of How Her Milkshake Was Served

And this person actually works there!

Screenshot 2025 04 19 at 8.42.23 AM Why are we drinking out of measuring cups? A Customer Called Out A Burger Joint Because Of How Her Milkshake Was Served

Can we go back to having our drinks served in glasses again?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter