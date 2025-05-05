‘Why are we drinking out of measuring cups?’ – A Customer Called Out A Burger Joint Because Of How Her Milkshake Was Served

I remember seeing that this was all the rage a few years ago, but I guess it never really went away…

I’m talking about “hip” restaurants serving food and drinks in unusual objects.

A woman named Meisha posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when she went to a burger place called The Works in Ontario, Canada.

The text overlay on the video reads, “Millennial burger place. But why are we drinking out of measuring cups.”

The video showed the TikTokker’s friend drinking water out of a measuring cup and then showed Meisha drinking a milkshake from a measuring cup, too.

Is this really necessary…?

Here’s the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person actually works there!

Can we go back to having our drinks served in glasses again?

