Wife Gets Annoyed When Husband’s Parents Compare Their Baby To Him, But When He Tells Her To Chill, Things Get Ugly

AITA for disagreeing with my wife who gets annoyed when my parents compare my daughter to me I have a 1 year old daughter and my parents are visiting from oversees (Canada). My parents make comments through out the day about how my daughter either looks like me or behaves like me. My wife gets really annoyed with my parents always comparing my daughter to me… Because it’s her daughter too. I got irritated with my wife’s reactions and she said I need to acknowledge her feelings even if I don’t like them. She said it’s very common for mother’s to feel like that and I can go ask her/our friends etc.

For additional context: My wife gets annoyed with my parents staying over for a month. So there is definitely some underlying stuff there. She hates that my parents talk about me (I agree but they definitely are not malicious or ill intent with her. There is just very little common ground). My parents can be overbearing which I agree with her many times. But this i just don’t understand. Today wife made several snakry comments when parents bought my daughter `daddys favourite girl’ …of course your parents bought her that parents compared my daughters tantrum to when I was a child/baby …she said all babies throw tantrums. My aunt video called and made similar comparisons …wife got annoyed and was over it.

They give her attention but she doesn’t like their attention and finds it over bearing and not interesting. They can’t seem to find common ground so mom mainly just converses to her about me which she finds even more annoying. I seen mom try to make Convo many times with her but it goes no where – not to anyones fault they are just very different. They have stayed previously for longer and we went to therapy on this topic . We agreed together that one month is sufficient . I have nanny etc so wife doesn’t have to do any work or support my parents when I’m at work. However I do understand that there is the whole mental and emotional side of parents just being there all the time.

Given everyone is focusing so much on my parents staying which is a problem we are trying to figure out with professional help .. My wife reacts with similar comments even when she/we go to Canada and see my parents/family. When she visits them , she gets annoyed that most of the conversation revolves around me. I thought this is very normal because her parents conversation revolves around he. She complains much more about them to me versus them complaining or saying anything bad about her to me.

