Woman Accidentally Stumbled Upon Her Sisters’ Secret Group Chat, And She Learned The Truth About How They Really See Her

Group texts are how many families stay connected, but it’s also how certain people are excluded.

When one woman found out her sisters had a group chat without her, it threatened to change everything about their sisterly bond. Now she’s wondering if and when to tell them she knows their secret.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA: found out that I’m excluded from a group chat with my sisters and they talk about me in it I (30F) recently was using my sister’s phone to send pictures to myself when a text group came up. I admit that I couldn’t help myself and clicked it.

So I definitely “snooped” and saw that it was a group chat with my 3 sisters (ages range from 22–30), except for me. There are 4 of us total, so it wouldn’t be hard just to include me in a group chat.

Then matters got even worse.

To make it worse, they were all talking crap about me. The group chat is pinned and is named after each letter of their names, so it’s obvious that it’s a purposeful group that they made without me in it. I’m completely blindsided and feel a bit betrayed.

She wonders when she should confront her, and whether she should even bring it up at all.

The youngest sister (22) that is in the group is graduating college this weekend, so I don’t want to ruin the weekend. But it’s been eating at me ever since I found it. I also think it will get turned on me for “snooping through the phone,” and all three of them will gang up on me. AITA if I say something to them, or should I just try to let it go?

She didn’t go looking for betrayal, but now she can’t unsee it.

What did Reddit make of all this?

