Woman Bought A Getaway House With Her Sister, But Her Sister’s In-Laws Started Taking Over And Trashing The Property

Shared spaces only work when everyone respects the arrangement.

This woman bought a weekend home with her sister.

At some point, her sister asked if her in-laws could use the home, as well.

She agreed, but this ended up being a big mistake.

Now, she’s wondering how she can reclaim her home and peace of mind.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA Shared getaway home with sister I bought a getaway house with my sister. It’s a nice weekend getaway. She is married, I am not. When we first started, we would visit together.

This woman didn’t mind when her sister asked if her in-laws could come visit.

More recently, she asks me if her in-laws and their kids can come visit. It was fine. I didn’t go on weekends when they were there wince it’s not a big space.

Their visits became more frequent.

This became more frequent, along with them leaving a mess for me to clean when I visit. I no longer get to enjoy my time there since I only go to clean up their mess. Messy stove, dirty toilets and showers, and sometimes, broken items, too.

She asked them to clean up, but they think she’s being too nitpicky.

I’ve resorted to posting signs to clean up after themselves before they leave. It seems reasonable to me, but they make it seem like I’m nitpicky, that their cleaning job is not up to my standards.

She was forced to stay silent because they tend to gaslight her.

Now, I have to keep quiet and can’t even mention cleaning because they gaslight me like I’m the bad guy. I even suggested hiring a cleaner if they didn’t want to clean, but they also do not want to pay.

She thinks it’s unfair that they split the bills in half.

I would say her in-laws are there now 3 weeks out of the month, and I am only there once. We split the bills in half, but I don’t think it’s fair anymore wince they use a lot more of the electricity and water.

Now, she doesn’t know what to do or what to tell them.

I feel like I should say I am going more frequently just to not have them go. There just doesn’t seem like there’s a nice way to say they can’t go. AITA?

Some people can't respect boundaries and shared property.

