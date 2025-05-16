Woman Broke Down In A Parking Lot Over Her Dad’s Passing, But When A Stranger Approached To Help, She Instinctually Pushed Them Away

Public breakdowns are awkward enough without an audience.

AITA for aggressively shooing away a stranger for walking toward my car while I cried in a supermarket parking lot? My dad passed away 2 months ago after a battle with pancreatic cancer. So crying randomly is kind of a thing lately. I had just finished shopping when a wave of sadness hit, so I ran to the car for a quick cry before heading home.

Across the parking lot, I could see a man in the driver’s seat of a minivan staring at me. All of a sudden, the back door of the van slides open and a woman steps out and makes her way toward me — full eye contact and heading right for my door.

It wasn’t clear by her body language what her intentions were, but I wasn’t really interested in finding out, so I did my best to put on a scary face and shooed her aggressively.

She did turn and walk away, but her expression read something like, “ok AH”, and now that I’m calm, I’m second guessing my immediate reaction.

I know it’s probably best to err on the side of caution, but she might think twice about helping next time she sees someone in distress, and that time they might really need the help. So, AITA?

Everyone involved was just trying to handle things the best they could.

Some people just want to process their emotions privately.

You should never try to force your help on someone who doesn’t want it.

We still don’t know the intentions of this woman.

Hindsight may be 20/20, but in the end, she was right to follow her instinct.

In that moment, self-protection felt safer than kindness.

