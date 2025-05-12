Woman Chose A Restaurant To Celebrate Her Promotion, But Her Vegan Cousin Demanded That She Pick Another Place To Eat

Celebrating personal achievements should be a time of joy, not stress.

This woman planned a family dinner at her favorite restaurant to celebrate a promotion.

However, her vegan cousin demanded that she change the venue to suit her dietary restrictions.

She doesn’t want to switch restaurants but wonders if it’s the right thing to do.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not picking the restaurant my cousin wanted? I (25F) just recently received a great promotion at work, and I’m really excited about it. Because of this, I decided to invite some family out to dinner to celebrate. I chose a steakhouse.

Meet Aria…

My cousin, Aria (32F), found out it was a steakhouse. She called me to let me know that I had to pick a different restaurant. When I asked why, she explained it was because she was vegan and gluten-free. She has a few allergies and couldn’t trust that they wouldn’t cross-contaminate her food.

This woman convinced her cousin that they would just let the restaurant know.

I explained to her that there were vegan and gluten-free options, and we could let the restaurant know of her allergies, so everything would be fine. She refused, saying it doesn’t make a difference. She told me if I don’t pick a different restaurant, she wouldn’t attend. Then, she hung up.

Aria always has issues with the restaurants that she picks.

This has happened in the past as well. Whenever I want to go out to a restaurant, she has an issue with it, whether it’s for an event or a birthday. She has been doing this since I was younger.

She remembered not having fun on her 16th birthday because of the same issue.

I remember when I turned 16, she told my parents that I had picked a restaurant she couldn’t eat at. Because of this, my parents let her pick where we went for my birthday, and she picked one of my least favourite restaurants. I didn’t have fun.

So now, she admits that she doesn’t care about Aria anymore.

To be honest, I don’t really care if she attends or not, so I texted her and let her know that I wouldn’t be changing the restaurant. Because of this, she’s been going absolutely feral. She was texting others to not attend because I’m being inconsiderate. I’ve been asked if maybe I can change the restaurant for her preferences, but I denied. AITA?

The person deciding to celebrate gets to pick the restaurant. Her cousin sounds really annoying.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

A vegetarian person speaks their mind.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Stop inviting her, says this person.

Here’s another honest opinion from this user.

Finally, a short but meaningful remark.

Sometimes, standing up for yourself means not letting others have a say about your celebration.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.