Woman Discovered That A Famous Actress Was Once Her Boyfriend’s Classmate, But This Revelation Accidentally Put Him In An Awkward Spot

We all have that one classmate who became popular.

This woman discovered that her boyfriend had a classmate who is now a famous actress.

She casually mentioned this to her family during dinner, but it ended up putting her boyfriend in an awkward situation.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for telling my sister that my boyfriend went to school with her favorite actress? I (20F) was looking through some of my boyfriend’s (21M) school photos. I saw one with him standing next to a girl. She looks shockingly like an actress (22F) who’s quite famous in our country. She played a lead role in two very successful series.

This woman mentioned it during dinner.

I asked him if the girl in the photo is who I think she is. He nodded. A few days later, I mentioned it during dinner. My sister (13) has been begging my boyfriend to DM her and to ask for a signed photo or calendar.

Her boyfriend refused her sister’s request.

My boyfriend always said no gently, saying he doesn’t think it would be appropriate. They were classmates, but not close friends, and he hasn’t spoken a word to her since their last class together back in 2021.

Now, her mom is blaming her for keeping her sister’s hopes up.

My mom told me I shouldn’t have told my sister. Now, she’s got her hopes up that my BF might relent, and my BF is now in an awkward position. AITA?

She didn’t get her sister’s hopes up. Her sister did that on her own. All she did was share a fun fact that she thought her sister might find interesting.

Even small revelations can spiral into big, unintended consequences.

