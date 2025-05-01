Woman Finds Her Sister’s Baby Photos In Storage, But Refuses To Give Them Back Because She Wants Them For Her Own Kids Instead

There’s nothing more personal than your past, especially when someone else is holding on to pieces of it.

What would you do if a sibling refused to give you your own baby photos, claiming they had the right to keep them just because they “found” them?

Would you just let it go and move on?

Or would you fight for something that feels like a part of who you are?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very predicament with her sister.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for wanting my baby pictures that my sister found? I got married as soon as I turned 18 and left home with just the clothes on my back. I grew up in a very toxic household with a lot of trauma, so getting out was a form of survival for me. I didn’t take anything with me, not that I would’ve been allowed to, even if I’d tried. My parents had a nasty relationship and an even uglier divorce. They ended up losing both homes, and everything that once belonged to us as a family got dumped in storage at my uncle’s place. He had a spare room at the farm and let it all sit there. Fast-forward several years, I’m at a scrapbooking retreat, and my younger sister casually mentions she has my baby pictures. I was surprised, and when I asked her how she got them, she said she went through the storage at our uncle’s and pulled them from an album she found.

The sister won’t even consider.

Naturally, I asked if I could have my baby pictures. Her response? A flat-out no. She said she found them, so they’re hers to keep. These aren’t just any pictures; they’re black-and-white, thick-paper, vintage photos from the motherland. One-of-a-kind. There are no copies or backups. I’ve asked her more than once over the years to reconsider, and she refuses. Her reasoning is: “If it wasn’t for me, you wouldn’t have them at all, so what’s the difference?” She even told me that she plans to leave them to her children—not mine—and that I’ll never have them. It feels deeply unfair and honestly cruel, but maybe I’m too emotionally close to it. AITA?

Wow! The sister is really acting some type of way.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about it.

This person discusses their toxic family member.

Here’s a good idea, but probably not one she should try.

According to this person, the sister is dealing with deeply held resentment.

This info would be great to know.

There must be some middle ground.

Perhaps she can ask her sister to make copies of the photos or even sell her a few of them.

Otherwise, the sister is way out of line and needs to grow up.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.