Woman Found Out Her Favorite Nail Salon Was Charging Each Client A Different Rate, But They Hid It So Badly She Easily Exposed Them

You would probably feel betrayed if you found that your favorite place has been ripping you off for years.

This is what happened to this woman when she learned that her nail salon was charging her and other loyal clients different prices.

Let’s read the story.

Overcharged me at the nail salon and led to chaos I got my nails done this morning at the same nail salon I’ve been patronizing for almost 2 years.

It has 1000+ great reviews online and they have always done amazing work. They don’t post their prices anywhere, but I’ve always paid $40-$50.

There’s a reason why they never post their prices.

However, it hasn’t been consistent, as in sometimes I would be asked to pay $50 and other times, $40. When I asked about the price, usually when it was $50, they would say I got a nice discount at $40 and the standard was $50.

Seemed believable enough.

The $10 never bothered me, so I never made a fuss about it and kinda chalked it up to more inexperienced front desk workers not tracking well to the established price. I also have gotten into the habit of asking the price before they start, but forgot to ask this morning because I was just getting my normal nails.

But then she had an unpleasant surprise.

Today, I finished up my appointment and the front desk told me it was $70!! I was surprised because I got them done last month and I’m pretty sure it was only $40. The lady said prices went up, which I felt should have been stated somewhere but I know that businesses are nervous about the economy, so I understand a hike.

They didn’t even warn a regular customer about the price change.

I paid my bill and internally decided to find a new salon, not because they did anything wrong, but paying $70 for nails isn’t worth it for me. There are cheaper places around (given the quality will almost definitely decrease).

She was just going to leave, but then something happened.

After I paid, I realized I left something at my seat. I had been quietly chatting with the lady sitting next to me during our appointments and we were getting the exact same service in different colors. As I went to grab my bag, I couldn’t help making a quiet comment to her that $70 for our nails is crazy. Yes, this was a complaint but I also wanted to warn her about what to expect. She immediately got agitated and asked her nail tech how it could be this much, because she had NEVER paid MORE THAN $30 FOR THE SERVICE.

Yup, they were shamelessly choosing people to twist the knife in.

She looked like she was going to cry and said she didn’t have $70 for the service today. Her nail tech quickly tried to do damage control and said that since she was such a loyal customer, her price would be $30. This didn’t really calm her down though, she asked how long I’d been going there and I said 2 years and she said she’d been coming for less than a year.

Wow. They couldn’t hide their lies anymore, as everyone revealed what they had been paying.

At this point, other customers at the busy salon started paying attention to what was going on, and a few (7-8) other people started sharing what they paid for their nails and it ranged from $30-$70!

Absurd.

At that point, I had my bag and no reason to stay, but as I left, almost the whole salon was getting heated with everyone realizing that they actually don’t have a set price for their services and just charge as much as they can get out of you! I will definitely be leaving a review and something tells me that the others there will as well. 🙂

Is this even legal?

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

She exposed them when they weren’t expecting it.

And it was fairly easy, since they were lying to people without even flinching.

