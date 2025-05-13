Woman Got Hit By A Car During Her Lunch Break, But Her Boss Told Her She Only Had A One Hour Lunch Break And Still Had To Be Back Within 60 Minutes

Many companies do not strictly implement a 60-minute lunch break, but some do.

This woman was on her lunch break when she got into a minor accident.

She called her boss, saying she might be late coming back to work, but her boss was not about to make an exception to the 60 minute lunch break rule.

Read the story below to find out what she did in response.

Lunch break is 60 minutes. I was working 50+ hours weekly for a huge corporate bank on salary. My apartment was one mile to my office, and both had rental bike stations I used regularly My boss at the time was a time cruncher. He regularly disregarded the overtime I was working to point out a few minutes here and there.

This woman was hit by a car while on her bike.

One day, I went home for lunch, walked my dog, and got on my bike. Within 30 seconds, I was hit by a car. EMTs were called to the scene, but nothing was broken. Clothes were ripped and I had road rash/blood.

Her boss reminded her that her lunch break was only 60 minutes.

I called my boss. I let her know I’d be back a little late due to the crash. She told me lunch was to be 60 minutes only and I would face repercussions if late.

She went straight back to work.

So, I didn’t go home and change. I went right back to work. The head of the department immediately called me, seeing my ripped/bloody attire. I explained what happened. I told them I would not take more than 60 minutes ever again, regardless of circumstances.

And she never worked overtime again since.

My boss was pleased, but I was sent home to change. A few weeks later, they asked me why I stopped working 50-hour weeks. Well, if lunch is only 60 minutes, then work is only 8 hours, and I haven’t worked overtime since.

That boss was so unreasonable!

Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This person makes a valid point.

Short and simple.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal thought.

Finally, this person offers sensible advice.

It’s sad how some bosses don’t appreciate the extra effort you make for them.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.