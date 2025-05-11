Woman Has Been Training The Guy She’s Dating The Same Way She Trains Dogs, So Her Friend Called Her A Jerk Because He’s A Human And Not A Dog

Dogs are a lot like humans in some ways, and vice versa.

This woman had started training a guy that she’s seeing the same way she trains her dogs.

Her friend called her out for it, saying she’s being a jerk.

She’s not sure if her friend is right or if what she’s doing is okay.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for “training” a guy “like a dog”? I (23F) have recently started seeing this guy (26M). He’s super pretty, but he’s kind of emotionally unavailable, and he’s alluded to an unstable/unhealthy childhood. For context, I also work with socializing abused and neglected dogs at a local shelter. I think how much time I spend with the dogs is impacting the way I interact with people.

This woman started making notes about her date the way she does with her dogs.

When we were on a date, I started subconsciously making mental notes about him. It’s like the notes I’d make about a dog. For example, I noticed when we went out to dinner, he ate really quickly. He was very anti-sharing (resource guarding), but when I offered to pay and suggested dessert, it seemed to make him really happy. It made him a little calmer (food-motivated).

She started using tactics she uses on dogs to train the guy.

He’s really particular about his car (territorial/crate aggression). He likes when I pick where we go/what we do (eager to please). So, I’ve started using the tactics I use on a dog with similar problems.

Her friend thought it was inappropriate and rude.

Recently, a friend (22F) pointed out that it’s weird that I keep peanut M&Ms on me. I had the specific purpose of offering the guy one when I see him, and I would offer them again whenever I can tell he feels vulnerable. She said that I’m being a jerk because he’s a person, not a dog, so I shouldn’t be “training him like one.”

She doesn’t agree with her friend.

I don’t think that’s fair. I’m not trying to control him or anything. I just want him to feel comfortable with me. It’s the same way I need the animals I’m helping to be comfortable with me.

So now, she doesn’t know if she should continue.

Humans and animals aren’t that different after all. We all just want to feel safe and cared for. The guy hasn’t noticed yet as far as I can tell. The problem is, my “technique” is yielding really positive results. AITA? Should I stop?

She’s trying to make him happy and like her, but is she taking it too far?

Just because it works on dogs doesn’t mean you can use it on humans.

