Woman Left Her Boyfriend’s Group Chat After His Friends Kept Mocking Her, But He’s Saying She’s The One Who Made Things Awkward

There’s a difference between joking around and being the punchline, and sometimes, walking away says more than arguing ever could.

So, what would you do if your boyfriend’s friends kept making you the target of their “jokes,” and he refused to stand up for you?

Would you play along?

Or would you quietly remove yourself from the situation before it got worse?

In the following story, one young woman finds herself making this very decision.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for leaving my boyfriend’s friend group chat after they kept joking about me? So, I (19F) have been dating my boyfriend (21M) for about 6 months now. A few weeks ago, he added me to his group chat with his close friends because we were all going to meet for a trip they were planning. At first, it was chill, they were welcoming and all, but then the “jokes” started. It started off small, like calling me “Miss Influencer” when I’d post selfies or saying stuff like “Oh, she’s high maintenance” when I mentioned I liked getting my nails done. I laughed it off, even though it made me kind of uncomfortable. But then one of them sent a meme about girls who “trap guys” and tagged me in it, like, “Yo, this you?” Everyone reacted with laughing emojis. I didn’t even know what to say.

Feeling uncomfortable, she quietly left the group chat.

The thing is, I don’t even post anything that crazy online. I mean, I try to look cute, sure, but I don’t think I give off that vibe… you can probably see what I mean. I asked my boyfriend in private if he could maybe say something because it was getting kind of disrespectful, but he said, “They’re just joking. Don’t take it personal.” So, a few days ago, I just quietly left the group chat. I didn’t make a scene or anything. Now, some of them are calling me “too sensitive,” and my boyfriend says I made it awkward for him with his friends. But like… if I don’t feel comfortable, isn’t it okay to just step away? AITA?

Yikes! That does sound like an awkward situation.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer her.

