Woman Lost Her Beloved Cat, So She Did Everything To Get It Back Even If It Meant Clashing With The Neighbors

Pets are more than just animals—they’re family.

What would you do if your pet went missing and you realized it was now living at a neighbor’s house? Would you let the neighbors keep the pet, or would you demand to get your pet back?

AITA for getting my neighbor’s partner arrested? About a week ago, my cat got out and went missing for a few days. I was heartbroken. I put his litter box outside. I also hung flyers everywhere and literally cried non-stop. It was bad.

Then, I noticed someone was taking down my flyers. This made me really upset, so I started knocking on people’s doors. One neighbor told me that she overhead her neighbor’s kid. He was excitedly thanking his mom for a new cat.

When I walked up their driveway, what do you know? My cat was sitting in their windowsill. He immediately starting pawing at the glass when he saw me, and it broke my heart.

I knocked on the front door. I explained to the lady that answered that this was my cat. He’s chipped and everything, so I have proof he’s mine. She literally laughed in my face and slammed the door.

I knocked again, and this time a huge dude answered. He told me, “This is my son’s cat. Now, go away.” And slammed the door in my face. I went home and bawled like a baby.

I called my dad (he’s the county sheriff) to tell him what happened and to ask what I should do. He told me to stay home and that he would send over a deputy to take care of it.

Well, apparently the deputy let it slip that I was the county sheriff’s daughter. Now, the catnapper lady is telling everyone this in the neighborhood: That I’m a spoiled brat who went crying to her daddy. But the thing is, I would have called the cops regardless.

The only reason I called my dad first is because I was bawling, and I didn’t want to sob on the phone to a stranger if I could avoid it. Plus, I wanted his advice on how to get my cat back. Apparently, the kid’s dad also went to jail because the deputy ran his plates and saw he had a warrant.

So, this woman is also telling everyone I got her partner arrested, too. But how was I supposed to know the guy had a freaking warrant? I just wanted my cat back. AITA?

