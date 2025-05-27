Woman Refuses To Bring Her Picky-Eater Boyfriend On Vacation After Realizing She’d Spend The Whole Trip Catering To His Food Demands

Sometimes, one person’s preferences can become another person’s problem.

What would you do if your partner’s picky eating meant your vacation would be filled with stress, food complaints, and limited dining options? Would you take them along anyway because you feel bad? Or would you leave them behind for your own sanity?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself making this very decision and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for not letting my boyfriend come on vacation with me because he’s a picky eater? My boyfriend has tons of food restrictions and is picky in general. He basically can only eat chicken fingers, grilled cheese, Mac and cheese, and pad Thai. I’ve never seen him eat a vegetable.

Unfortunately, he would make the vacation miserable.

We just started dating a few months ago, and I love him, but I eat everything and am very laid back. I know I will have to plan my entire day around finding food he can eat, on top of listening to him complain that things aren’t the same. I do feel bad, but even if a restaurant does have chicken fingers or Mac and cheese, it won’t be the same as what we get at home, and I just don’t want to hear about it while I’m on vacation. AITA?

Wow! He sounds like a nightmare to deal with.

