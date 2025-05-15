Woman Rescues A Dog, And He Gets Revenge On Her Horrible Boyfriend Over And Over Again Until They Finally Breakup

Dogs can be a better judge of people than people.

What would you do if you had a dog that kept getting revenge on the person you were dating?

Would you think the dog was being bad for no reason, or would you pay attention and breakup with this person?

In this story, one woman explains how her dog got revenge on her ex-boyfriend.

Let’s read the whole story.

My Dog was the KING of Petty Revenge This happened almost 30 years ago now and I am still SO proud of my pupper!!! Context: I used to run a Dalmatian Rescue organization. I took in a dog who was about 3 years old. He had been a bait dog in a pitbull fighting ring in Alabama. I had him transported to Florida, named him Rocky and mended his physical wounds and gave him the love and respect he needed and deserved.

At the time, I was living with a guy–total jerk to both me and Rocky. He made no bones about seriously disliking Rocky. And Rocky knew my bf didn’t like him. Soooooooo…… Rocky peed on literally EVERYTHING that the bf touched.

Dirty piles of HIS clothes? Peed on. His office chair? Peed on. His computer that smelled like him? Peed on. The side of the couch my bf would sit on? Rocky would climb up on the couch and pee on that side of the couch. He really didn’t like my bf. (At the end, neither did I but that’s another post for another subreddit.)

One night, the bf and I were watching TV. He was drunk (as usual) and shoveling hands-full of popcorn into his gaping maw. Some pieces were falling out of his maw and back into the bowl. I was not eating the popcorn. He had his feet kicked up on the coffee table and his Birkenstocks were on the floor.

Rocky walked over to me and got some scritches and loving. When we were done, he walked right past me, squatted over the bf’s Birkenstocks and pooped right on them. It was awesome, nice and runny and got into all the nooks and crannies of his sandals. In the end, I got rid of the bf and kept the dog. If Rocky didn’t like a guy, there was no second date. Good Boy, Rocky! I love you and miss you so much. See you at the Rainbow Bridge in a few years.

