Woman Shared Her Internet Password With A Neighbor She Invited Over For Dinner, But When The Neighbor Was Using It At Home, She Changed Her Password

What does it mean to be neighborly? To some people it might mean smiling and saying “hello” when you see each other.

For other people, it might be doing bigger favors, like letting them use your internet for free.

In today’s story, one woman found out that a neighbor was using her wifi, so she changed the wifi password.

Now the neighbor is upset, and she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for changing my wifi password and not sharing it with the neighbor? I (23F) live next door to Jenny (she lives with her husband and 1 child) I work almost all day outside and in my spare time I play games on ps4 during the week. I pay for a good internet, because I like not having any lag while playing or any internet slowness. My ps4 is in my room and the internet router is in the living room, so it’s wi-fi and not cable. And because of that, I constantly check the internet speed and it’s always X.

She was trying to be a good neighbor.

A few months ago, I invited Jenny’s family over for dinner and gave them my wifi password, apparently theirs was weak at my house and I went through politeness. Last month, I started to notice very bad internet speed (1/10th of before) and a few technical visits to resolve until the technician asked if I had passed the password to someone in the building and I put the pieces together. I then changed the password, because the internet was crap and I didn’t want to share it with 3 more people.

Jenny asked for the new password.

Last week, the neighbor knocked on the door and asked for my wi-fi password, because her internet wasn’t working. And I commented saying that I changed it because there were people from other apartments using it. She got the message and said she was having a hard time and couldn’t pay for her own internet, so in desperation she used mine. She asked if I could give her the new password, promising that they would only use it at night (when they got home from work)

She’s not about to share the new password.

I denied saying that night was my leisure time too and that I didn’t want to have bad internet and I don’t want to pay more for the internet to be good for 4 people. And even more so for her using it for a month without my permission. She stomped off and, oh gosh, my new image in the building is of the petty witch who doesn’t want to share Wi-Fi with people who are struggling financially. AITA?

If other people in the building feel bad for Jenny not having internet, they can share their password with her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Jenny was stealing. Let her pay her own bills.

Jenny might qualify for a low income program for internet.

It’s a bad idea to share wifi passwords.

Let the concerned neighbors share their wifi password.

This friendship is officially over.

The person who’s stealing is the one in the wrong.

Why is this even a question?

