Woman Wanted Her Husband To Put Away His Used Oily Pan, But He Didn’t Agree And Came Up With A Greasy Solution Instead

Husbands and wives don’t always agree about everything, but sometimes they have to find a compromise.

If your spouse left a dirty frying pan on the stove, what would you do? Would you put it in the sink it be cleaned, leave it where it was, or talk to your spouse about it?

This woman wants to keep things tidy in their kitchen, so she put a dirty frying pan in the sink.

She didn’t expect her husband to have a problem with this!

Check out the full story below.

AITA because I put a pan in the sink after my husband uses it? My husband fries an egg in a teflon pan using olive oil most mornings. He always leaves the oily pan on the stove with residual bits of cooked egg in it. I usually take the pan, wipe the oil, and put it in the sink so that it would be washed next time I or the kids do dishes.

This woman noticed her husband putting the oily pan into the drying rack.

He didn’t want me to put it in the sink, so instead, he put the oily pan in the drying rack next to the sink, which I noticed today due to the pool of oil collecting under the rack. I told him dirty dishes don’t go in the drying rack.

He said the pan is clean since cooked oil doesn’t have bacteria, and it’s worse to put dishes in the sink because the sink has more bacteria.

But she wanted all the used dishes to be contained in one area only.

I acknowledged the sink likely has more bacteria, but I would just rather have used dishes contained to one location rather than on the stove. AITA because I insist on the pan being placed in the sink? Or should I be ok with leaving it out?

Rule #1 in marriage: The wife is always right!

