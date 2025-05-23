Woman Was Doing Most Of The Work And Carrying The Team, So Before Quitting She Raised The Bar To Make It Obvious

Competitiveness can drive productivity and can even be fun.

But when a woman urged her coworkers to work harder to tackle accumulated tasks, they basically bullied her.

So after a year of carrying the team, she put in her notice and worked extra hard to raise the bar.

Read the story and see what happened.

3 months ago I decided to quit my job, as a parting gift I worked extra hard to raise our targets This DOES NOT take place in the United States. A 3-month-long notice is normal and regulated by labour law. Long story short, I’ve been transferred to a team with bad statistics, bad workflow, attitude… bad everything. It came to the point that when I said to a colleague “please get back to work, there’s backlog,” it blew into a fight of how I’m a princess who thinks I’m better than the rest.

That’s the worst. They’re being unhelpful while making her feel bad for being productive.

I had trouble blending in with this team. I work and I don’t mind it. I hate nagging and complaining. Don’t like your job? Ok, cool that you let me know, but you’re in here at your own wish. Besides, one time is enough.

She has a totally different mindset, but it never rubbed off on them.

After a year and a half of arguments, attempts to tell HR how I ruined the team (for making them work) I left my notice at my manager’s desk. For the last three months of my notice, I’ve been working extremely hard, giving my 150%.

Things changed.

Our higher-ups raised monthly targets three times already and will do it once again. But this time they will not achieve them. They have never achieved them before I came. Petty? Very much. Do I care? No. For everything they’ve done to me, they deserve it. People aged 25-40 acting like a bunch of lazy high school bullies.

Now they’re going to have to follow her lead anyway.

They will be exposed as soon as she leaves.

They may realize just how much she achieved daily and how they should have listened to her.

