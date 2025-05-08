Woman Was Having A Rough Pregnancy And Couldn’t Keep Food Down, But Her Mom Kept Making Food For Her Anyway

Support from loved ones is important, especially during pregnancy.

This woman shares that she is having a rough pregnancy and experiencing severe nausea.

But even though she’s having a hard time keeping food down, her mom keeps preparing food for her.

She finds this really frustrating, and she’s not sure what to do about it.

AITA for telling my mom to stop making me food I (29F) am 9 weeks pregnant. So far, I’ve had a rough pregnancy. Everything has made me nauseous. I haven’t been able to keep food down. I’ve lost 10 pounds.

This woman gets calls every day from her mom.

My mom (55F) has known since I found out, and she has been calling almost daily. She was telling me that the food I have been able to eat is no good for me. Or the nausea medication (doctor prescribed) is not good for the baby and that she’s made better food or got better food at the store for me.

She told her mom not to bother making food, because she wouldn’t eat it.

She also asks me to come pick it up or have my husband come get it. I kept telling her to stop wasting her time/money because just the thought of certain foods has made me sick, and it goes to waste because I don’t eat it.

Her mom asked her again to pick up the food she had made for her.

I let her know that I would get my own food if I had a craving. She called me 3 times today telling me to come over to get the food that she had made. I am literally telling her the same thing over and over again.

Now, she’s wondering if telling her to stop is a bad thing.

I get she’s trying to be helpful, but I feel like she’s not listening, and she’s just making this more difficult for me. AITA for telling her to stop and that I’m not coming over?

