Nanny Is Thinking About Quitting Her Job, But She’s Worried The Mom She Works For Won’t Be Able To Find Someone To Replace Her

Sometimes, what you’re promised and what you get are two very different things.

WIBTAH if I quit my job and left the mom without childcare? I nanny for a family that has 5 girls, ages 8, 6, 4, 2, and 1. I took the job 3 months ago. I had the understanding that it would be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The job included light cleaning and driving the children to their activities.

The job also pays $25 an hour.

Since I started, she has expected me to be at the house every day at 7 am. It lasted to whenever she gets home, which could be as late as 7 pm. She expects me to deep clean her house weekly now as well as homeschool the 3 oldest children, and feed the whole family 3 meals a day.

I’m tired, have little time to do other things in my life, like clean my own house and work on my college classes. But if I quit, she won’t have anyone to watch her kids. She was scrambling to find someone when I took the job. I’m worried that she won’t be able to find someone if I leave. WIBTA?

Knowing your worth means being brave enough to walk away.

