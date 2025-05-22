Woman With A Severe Allergy Warns House Guests Not To Bring Any Dairy Products Into Her Home, But One Of Them Sneaks Them Into The House Anyway

Allergies are no joke.

While some people who are allergic might feel comfortable when they come into contact with allergens, other people have severe allergies that can lead to hospitalization or even death.

In today’s story, one woman has a dairy allergy.

It is very important that she doesn’t come into contact with dairy products.

Unfortunately, her brother-in-law’s girlfriend doesn’t seem to take her allergy seriously.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for demanding to go through my BIL and his GF’s bags if they are staying with us I have a pretty severe dairy allergy; I break out in hives, struggle to breathe, and have to carry two epipens with me everywhere. If I get any dairy in my system, I’ll end up in the ER. My In-Laws know this and have been extremely accommodating since my fiancé and I started dating five years ago.

They set a very strict rule.

When we moved in together two years ago, we set strict rules for our home because of my allergy. The big one is that no one is allowed to bring anything that contains dairy into our house ever, no matter what. On to the current story

Her brother-in-law and his girlfriend came to visit.

My BIL started dating his girlfriend a year and a half ago. They came to visit us together for the first time a year ago. My fiancé made sure my BIL explained my allergy to his girlfriend, and our no-dairy rule. Two days into their stay, she bought dairy products and cooked lunch for herself when we weren’t home.

It didn’t end well.

I ended up in the ER because of cross-contamination. She apologized and explained she hadn’t understood how serious my allergy was. We managed to put the situation behind us since both my fiancé and I currently have and want to keep a good relationship with my BIL. The two of them came for a second visit 9 months ago.

First, they made sure the severity of her allergy was understand this time.

We had a video call with BIL and his girlfriend before the trip to make sure she understood the severity of my allergy and how serious we are about the no-dairy rule. During their second trip, I was taking out the trash and found candy bar wrappers and an empty milkshake container in the guest room trash (the room she was staying in). Even after she saw how serious my allergy is, and how I ended up in the ER, she still brought dairy into our house. I confronted her when they got back.

This led to a big fight.

She and BIL had a huge fight. BIL went through her stuff and threw out everything she had with dairy, we kicked out his girlfriend. (BIL stayed for the rest of the planned trip) BIL and his girlfriend worked out the relationship after the trip and are still together. Since their second trip, BIL has come alone since I don’t trust his girlfriend in our house.

They’re considering letting his girlfriend stay with them again.

Well, BIL is planning a new trip to visit us, and his girlfriend wants to come too. At first, we just said no, we don’t trust her. But since we know this is important to BIL, we came up with what we believe is a good compromise.

The girlfriend doesn’t like the compromise.

She can come and stay at our place, but we will look through her bags, every time she comes back to our place. And if she doesn’t accept that she can stay at a hotel or stay home Now i am being called a jerk for treating her like a criminal and that checking her bag is an invasion of privacy. So AITA for demanding to go through her bag if she is staying at my house?

I would just stick with not letting the girlfriend stay with them.

It’s not worth the risk of ending up in the hospital again.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The girlfriend should stay somewhere else.

It’s crazy to even consider letting her stay with them again.

She almost died.

The girlfriend could think of it like the TSA.

Talk about a bad houseguest!

This person doesn’t owe her an apology at all.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.