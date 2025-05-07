Woman’s Neighbor Filed Complaints Against Over Thirty Gardens For Overgrown Weeds, But She Found A Way To Have Her Yard Certified As A National Wildlife Habitat

Most of us have dealt with at least one busybody…

It’s not fun.

In this woman’s case, she was perfectly happy taking care of her garden when a neighbor started filing complaints against it.

So she managed to have her yard certified as a National Wildlife Habitat.

Let’s read the story.

I had my yard certified as a National Wildlife Habitat to spite a busybody neighbor Our yard is wild. I mean that in the real definition of “living or growing in the natural environment.” We have no “lawn”. We aggressively remove and prevent invasive and noxious species of plants and ensure that what grows is native to our area and drought resistant. The wildflowers that grow are things like Lupine, Blue Flax, Spiderwort, Black eyed Susan, and Sunflowers, among others.

Their yard/garden sounds amazing.

We have natural elements like driftwood logs to retain water and we even have an elk skull in the yard to act as a shelter for critters. There are a plethora of birds, bees, bunnies, and other wildlife. More wildlife than any yard in the area, as far as I can tell.

But not everyone appreciates it…

It’s beautiful and alive, but definitely not a manicured lawn with perfectly cut grass and landscaping.

Last summer, we got a notice from the county that our yard was in violation of some county ordinance. My husband called the number on the notice and got a very “over it” employee who let out a big sigh and said he had gotten like 30 complaints from one person for the entire strip of road that we live on.

Someone was determined to rain on their parade.

Keep in mind, you can’t “batch” report an area. You have to file reports house by house. So someone had the time and energy to pull up Google Maps and file a report for about 30 houses for “overgrown weeds.” I checked the county ordinance and made sure everything we had in our yard was in compliance. Things like “purposely cultivated,” which our wildflowers definitely were. We planted specific species of seeds and we removed whatever’s not native. None of the wild plants block any sidewalks nor do they hang over onto any other properties.

This meant someone had an issue with their yard for no reason.

Now knowing that it was someone with way too much time on their hands, I did some reading and learned that my yard has everything needed and then some to qualify as a National Wildlife Habitat. So, I filled out the form, paid the fee, and got my certificate. My husband called the county employee back who said “Send me that certificate.”

No problem!

He looked it over, thanked my husband for the new information he can use in the future, and closed our case. I now have signs on my yard that announce the property as a wildlife habitat and the birds and bees get to keep living happily in the wild.

Imagine having beef against a beautiful garden.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

Busybodies can create problems for no real reason other than their boredom.

It’s satisfying when someone is able to remind them that there are better things to do.

