Woman’s Twin Sister Wants Her To Come Over Dinner Once A Week, But She Doesn’t Want To Have Dinner At Her Sister’s House Every Single Week

AITAH for not wanting to go to my twin sister’s house once a week for dinner to build a better relationship with her fiancé? I (30M) have a fraternal twin sister (30F) who is currently engaged to her fiancé (35M).

They got engaged in May last year but are in still the very early stages of planning their wedding. They also have a son (9 months old) together, who is the cutest little human in the world. They currently live on the opposite side of the city from where I live, but are moving to the same street that I live on on 1st April. However, they’ll live right at the other end of the street from me. I also live in the same house as our parents (68F and 72M).

This morning, she told myself and both of our parents that she’s moving into a house in the same street as us. Our parents (especially our mum) were elated. Mum’s thrilled that she doesn’t have to go to the opposite side of the city to the visit them. She can just walk there now.

A couple of hours ago, my sister and our mum had a WhatsApp message conservation with each other whilst I wasn’t in the room. When I entered the room, about an hour after they had their conversation, our mum told me that my sister wants me (and only me) to go to their new home once a week to have dinner there. The only reason why my sister wants me to do this is to build a relationship with her fiancé, who will also be my future brother-in-law.

Our mum said that even though he’s been in our lives for two years now (they kind of rushed their relationship), I barely know him because I’m usually never in the same room with him when we’re in the same building.

I do admit that I’m not close with him. She also stated that my sister would be extremely disappointed in me if I didn’t do this. I told her, in a hesitant voice, that I’ll think about it, to which she replied, “DON’T think about it. Do it for your sister. He is your future brother-in-law at the end of the day.”

I don’t want to do it every single week. It’s a bit too much to ask for, in my opinion. However, our mum saying, “do it for your sister” has made me feel slightly guilty. AITAH for not wanting to go to my twin sister’s house once a week for dinner to build a better relationship with her fiancé?

