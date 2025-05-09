Young Woman Is Prone To Fainting When Standing For A Long Time, So She Refused To Give Up Her Seat On The Bus To An Older Woman

A lot of people assume disabilities should be obviously visible.

How would you react if you had an invisible disability, but an older person seemed to be mad at you for not giving up your seat on a crowded bus for them? Would you stay seated, or would you give in to the person’s demands?

This young woman is prone to dizziness and fainting when standing for a long time.

She’s now having second thoughts about how she handled the situation when an older woman wanted to take her seat on the bus.

Check out the full story to find out what happened.

AITA for refusing to give up my seat on the bus. I (16F) have multiple disabilities, but they are not visible. Because of my disabilities, some days, I can not stand up for long periods of times. I get dizzy and faint. It also causes my joint pain and fatigue. Everyday is different, so some days I am able to.

An older woman asked this young woman to give up her seat.

The other day, I had to catch a bus and it was packed. I managed to find a seat as I wouldn’t have been able to stand up for a long period of time. At the next stop, came a woman. She seemed to be in her 40s/50s.

She got dirty glances and a comment on respect when she refused.

She came up to me and asked me to give up my seat. I informed her that, due to some of my disabilities, I wouldn’t be able to. She then made a comment on how people like me know nothing about respect. Luckily, someone else offered her their seat, but she kept giving me dirty glances. So, AITA?

The older woman is the one who was wrong for thinking she’s entitled to a bus seat more than this young woman.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short but true.

No is enough, says this person.

Here’s another short but honest remark.

Finally, this person calls the woman rude and entitled.

People should learn that not all disabilities are visible.

