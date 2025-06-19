19-Year-Old Wants To Marry His Girlfriend, But His Mom Disapproves Of It Because He’s Too Young

Parents always put their child’s future first, but sometimes that can be hard to do when they know their children won’t like what they think is best.

This woman has a 19-year-old son who wants to marry his girlfriend.

She has several reasons why she thinks this is a really bad idea, but she knows her son will be upset if she tells him not to get married. What should she do?

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my son i don’t think he should marry his girlfriend because he’s too young and naive The main reason is because he’s only 19, and I think he is too young to get married. They have no money to move out, and they’ve only been together a year. Her parents don’t approve of their relationship, either.

This woman’s son and his girlfriend were forced to break up.

About 9 months ago, her parents forced them to separate because they wanted her to focus on her career and not socializing. They confiscated her phone and made her cut ties with him. She finally got back in touch with him.

The girlfriend said she wanted freedom from her strict parents.

She feels bad about the abrupt ending. She said her parents don’t want them to be together. She wants more freedom, but they want her to just work.

The girlfriend thought the only way to be free was to get married.

I overheard them talking. She said the only way she could get any freedom is if she got married. Then, maybe they’d start treating her like an adult. He told me she’s not allowed to speak to him, and her parents might get mad.

Her son wanted to marry his girlfriend.

My son took that as her saying they should get married. He’s talking about seeing signs like seeing 222 everywhere. It makes perfect sense to him. He thinks this is what will rescue his girlfriend from her family, and it would allow them to be together.

But, she doesn’t like her son’s girlfriend.

I don’t like his girlfriend so much. That is if i’m being honest. And her parents are not likely going to let them be together. I think he can do better.

She thinks the girlfriend is using her son.

She was always asking for money. She got him to throw a birthday party for her when he had no money, and he spent his birthday money on her and bought her takeout. I think she’s using him.

She feels the girlfriend is hiding something.

And I just feel like there’s more to the story. Like why do her parents have so little trust in her? I’ve talked to her mom a few times, and she’s never told me exactly what she did to lose their trust. I’ve just seen some signs.

Her son doesn’t agree with her.

But my son says I’m projecting. Her mom doesn’t seem that bad when I’ve interacted with her. Plus, she has a sister whom her mom isn’t as strict with. It’s just his girlfriend.

There’s probably more to the story. The girlfriend’s parents probably have good reasons for being so strict with her.

Getting married quickly often leads to regret.

