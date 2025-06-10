June 10, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Carvana Customer Said The Company Won’t Come Pick Up The Car Her Boyfriend Returned To Them

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of a truck parked on a street

TikTok/@thesammizoeyshow

Come on Carvana, what the heck are you doing?!?!

A woman took to TikTok and expressed her frustration over the lack of customer service she is receiving from the company.

truck on a street

TikTok/@thesammizoeyshow

The woman told viewers, “The Carvana struggle continues.”

She added, “Carvana, please come get this truck. We returned it. We don’t want it.”

a truck on a street

TikTok/@thesammizoeyshow

The TikTokker continued, “It’s broken down, you’re taking it back. Why will you not come get this vehicle?”

She then added, “It’s getting ridiculous. It’s been weeks.”

vehicle parked on a street

TikTok/@thesammizoeyshow

Here’s the video.

@thesammizoeyshow

@Carvana we love you but the trucks gotta go 😂 #fyp

♬ original sound – TheSammiZoeyShow

In a follow-up video, the TikTokker gave viewers more background about what happened.

She said her boyfriend bought the truck from Carvana and everything was fine…until the truck broke down after seven days.

The vehicle was towed back to their house and they told Carvana they wanted to return the truck.

The company agreed, the car loan was canceled, and a representative said the truck would be picked up from their house.

But it’s been sitting there for quite a while…

@thesammizoeyshow

Replying to @Phillie Cheesesteak @Carvana #carvana #carvanaexperience #fyp

♬ original sound – TheSammiZoeyShow

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 3.56.06 PM A Carvana Customer Said The Company Wont Come Pick Up The Car Her Boyfriend Returned To Them

Another TikTokker asked some questions.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 3.56.17 PM A Carvana Customer Said The Company Wont Come Pick Up The Car Her Boyfriend Returned To Them

And this viewer shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 3.56.29 PM A Carvana Customer Said The Company Wont Come Pick Up The Car Her Boyfriend Returned To Them

This is a pretty frustrating situation!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter