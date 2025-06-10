A Carvana Customer Said The Company Won’t Come Pick Up The Car Her Boyfriend Returned To Them

Come on Carvana, what the heck are you doing?!?!

A woman took to TikTok and expressed her frustration over the lack of customer service she is receiving from the company.

The woman told viewers, “The Carvana struggle continues.”

She added, “Carvana, please come get this truck. We returned it. We don’t want it.”

The TikTokker continued, “It’s broken down, you’re taking it back. Why will you not come get this vehicle?”

She then added, “It’s getting ridiculous. It’s been weeks.”

Here’s the video.

In a follow-up video, the TikTokker gave viewers more background about what happened.

She said her boyfriend bought the truck from Carvana and everything was fine…until the truck broke down after seven days.

The vehicle was towed back to their house and they told Carvana they wanted to return the truck.

The company agreed, the car loan was canceled, and a representative said the truck would be picked up from their house.

But it’s been sitting there for quite a while…

This is a pretty frustrating situation!

