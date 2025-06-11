A Customer Littered In A Taco Bell Parking Lot, So An Employee Called Them Out For It

Are litterbugs the worst, or what?

You better believe it…

And you can say that again!

Let this story from Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” page be a warning to folks who are thinking about littering: don’t do it!

Don’t worry, I’ll pick that up for you. “I’m a fast food restaurant manager. Rhymes with “go to hell”. I provide extraordinary customer service, always, but if I am working drive-thru, I am already rolling my eyes at your first “uuuuhhhhhh…can I get……uhhhh……..” I can get past all of that. I’ll listen to the penny rattle around in your brain while you decide what you want, and still be friendly and polite. It’s my thing. Probably the reason I have and can keep a job.

There’s one thing, though…

As an aside, I won’t tolerate people who are abusive. I tell them, politely, to go kick rocks. I was born in the 1990s so for me, littering is the devil incarnate. My biggest work annoyance is when people throw out receipts or straws wrappers at the window as they wait for their order or when driving off. So, yesterday a guy in a suit whose penny brain was ding-donging like King Kong while he ordered, pulls up wearing a nice suit and has a passenger in the car.

What the hell?!?!

Crumples up wrappers and receipt and throws it out the window. Right in front of me! So I looked him in the eye and with my friendly “I’m not going to find you and kill you” voice, I said: “Don’t worry, I’ll go pick that up for you.” The look on this man’s face. He didn’t know what to say. The penny rattled not. I know it might not seem like a big deal, but the moment was priceless. I know I was being petty, but the look on his face…the confusion…I got my instant revenge.”

Litterbugs always need to be called out!

