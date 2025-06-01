Chick-fil-A Customer Reminds People That They Can Get Any Drink “Frosted”

I didn’t know about this!

A woman named Kiki told TikTok viewers something very interesting about drink options at Chick-fil-A.

Kiki’s video showed her sipping on a drink and the text overlay reads, “Reminder that Chick-fil-A can make frosted anythings, not just lemonades, so go get a frosted Dr. Pepper right now.”

In the video’s caption, Kiki also made sure to let viewers know that this doesn’t happen at every Chick-fil-A location.

Are you one of the lucky ones?!?!

Here’s the video.

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this TikTokker ain’t having it.

This is good to know!

But it sounds like it might be on a store-by-store basis.

