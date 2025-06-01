June 1, 2025 at 2:48 am

Chick-fil-A Customer Reminds People That They Can Get Any Drink “Frosted”

A woman named Kiki told TikTok viewers something very interesting about drink options at Chick-fil-A.

Kiki’s video showed her sipping on a drink and the text overlay reads, “Reminder that Chick-fil-A can make frosted anythings, not just lemonades, so go get a frosted Dr. Pepper right now.”

In the video’s caption, Kiki also made sure to let viewers know that this doesn’t happen at every Chick-fil-A location.

this isn’t an every location thing tho #frosteddrpepper #chickfila

