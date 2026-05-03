The Heated Debate Raging After a Neighbor Knocked on a Tenant’s Door to “Repo” a Free Coffee Maker

Free stuff comes with no strings attached… until someone shows up at your door saying it actually does.

A tenant who grabbed an espresso machine and some plants from a neighbor’s free giveaway post found himself face to face with the guy’s girlfriend a week later, insisting the items weren’t his to give.

He gave back the plants without hesitation, but the coffee maker was a different story.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I don’t return the espresso machine I got for free? A neighbor in my building posted they had things they were giving away for free last week. I came by, got a few nice house plants and an espresso machine.

Turns out, this espresso machine wasn’t up for grabs.

A week later, the girlfriend (or maybe now ex) of the guy who was giving the free things came to my door saying he wasn’t supposed to have given those things away and asked for them back. I gave her back the house plants but the espresso machine is at my work office.

Now this tenant wonders if they’re really obligated to comply.

WIBTA if I didn’t give it back? My roommate says the transaction has already been done… but maybe it’s wrong to keep it. My office mates are stoked on the new espresso machine. Should I give it back?

Sounds like an ethical dilemma.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions.

This commenter thinks holding onto the machine would be the wrong move.

Theft isn’t something you want to be an accessory to.

The good faith thing to do here would be returning it.

This is a matter of morality, not legality.

Doing the right thing isn’t always easy, but it’s still worth doing.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a cashier who really regrets giving her phone number to a man at the checkout.