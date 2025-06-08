June 8, 2025 at 8:48 am

She Was Served An Alcoholic Drink On Accident After She’d Been Sober For Three Years

by Matthew Gilligan

Stories like this really sucks, but it seems like it happens all the time.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how her years-long sobriety went down the drain all because of a mistake by a server at a restaurant.

The video shows the woman on the patio of a restaurant with a plate of food and she’s having a drink.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “She doesn’t know it but she’s about to break her 3 year and 5 months of sobriety because the restaurant accidentally served her real beer instead of NA beer that will send her spiraling and struggling with her sobriety.”

Doh!

Check out the video.

@spicylilramen

it’s fine, i’m fine (not really) #sober #soberlife #sobertok #sobertiktok #sobriety #sobrietyrocks

♬ DIM – Yves

Despite that setback, it looks like the TikTokker is on the upswing, because she posted another video saying that she was sober again.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Yes, I relapsed but it’s okay because my mistakes don’t define me. It’s how I move forward that defines me. I am going to come back from this stronger and better.”

@spicylilramen

Yes, I relapsed but it’s okay because my mistakes don’t define me. It’s how I move forward that defines me. I am going to come back from this stronger and better. #sober #soberlife #sobertok #sobriety #sobrietyrocks

♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer shared a helpful saying.

Ugh, you gotta feel sorry for her because of this.

It wasn’t her fault no matter what the comments say.

