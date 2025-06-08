She Was Served An Alcoholic Drink On Accident After She’d Been Sober For Three Years

Stories like this really sucks, but it seems like it happens all the time.

A woman posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about how her years-long sobriety went down the drain all because of a mistake by a server at a restaurant.

The video shows the woman on the patio of a restaurant with a plate of food and she’s having a drink.

In the video’s text overlay, she wrote, “She doesn’t know it but she’s about to break her 3 year and 5 months of sobriety because the restaurant accidentally served her real beer instead of NA beer that will send her spiraling and struggling with her sobriety.”

Doh!

Check out the video.

Despite that setback, it looks like the TikTokker is on the upswing, because she posted another video saying that she was sober again.

She wrote in the video’s caption, “Yes, I relapsed but it’s okay because my mistakes don’t define me. It’s how I move forward that defines me. I am going to come back from this stronger and better.”

Ugh, you gotta feel sorry for her because of this.

It wasn’t her fault no matter what the comments say.

