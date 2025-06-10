June 10, 2025 at 2:49 am

A Customer Talked About How Restaurant Workers Get Fajitas To Sizzle. – ‘That’s the crazy smoke/steam. Not the food.’

Oh, those sizzling fajitas!

Is there anything more exciting when you’re out to eat at a Mexican restaurant and that sizzling plate enters the room?

It’s exhilarating!

But there’s more to this process than meets the eye…

A TikTokker posted a video and shared some insight about what really happens when customers are served fajitas in restaurants.

The woman wrote in the video’s text overlay, “I was ‘today years old’ when I found out that Mexican restaurants spray water on the fajita plate.”

She added, “That’s the crazy smoke/steam. Not the food.”

The TikTokker wrote in her caption, “Idk why I care it pours straight through me like water too.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out what folks said about this story.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer dropped some knowledge.

This is what they call “selling the sizzle!”

