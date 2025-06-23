Customer Tried To Return An Electric Vehicle He Bought Just Because His Wife Didn’t Like the Car

Wifey knows best!

A man named Alex who owns an electric vehicle dealership posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what happened when one of his customers wanted to return a car he bought…and the reason why turned out to be pretty interesting.

Alex said a customer bought an electric vehicle from him a few days earlier, but the man’s wife wasn’t happy about how much money he spent on the car.

The buyer told Alex he had been “very excited” when he bought the car, but his wife raised concerns about if he could afford it.

Alex had to break the bad news to the customer and told him that the sale was final. The man would be allowed to sell the vehicle back to Alex, but it would cost him money.

Alex told the man, “I’m not going to take a loss on the car. I’m not going to rip back commissions from people that have earned them and done their job.”

He continued, “I want to help, but I also don’t want to be penalized. There’s nothing wrong with the car. We didn’t push you to buy it.”

