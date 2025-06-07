A Group Of Friends Are Financially Supporting One Whose Parents Passed, But One Of Them Doesn’t Want To Participate In The Gesture

When a friend is struggling it is heartbreaking, but there are limits to how much you should help.

Should I fund my friend’s life after both of their parents died?

There are a group of us who are still pretty good friends from high school. We’re all in our early 40 and very lucky in that most of us live comfortably. One of the group just lost her second parent.

The friend group is suggesting that because her parents supplemented her funds for basic living, we should now open a rechargeable debit card to help her. She is not disabled in any way; she’s completely irresponsible with money and rather averse to working hard. She has a university degree she doesn’t use.

I feel like a jerk for wanting to say no, but I have worked hard for my life and have children of my own. I’m not saying we shouldn’t send a gift or food (we’re now living all over the country), but I don’t think it’s my job to help fund her life. Help, please! I really don’t know what to do.

