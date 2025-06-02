A Pushy Customer Wanted To Come Into A Store Before They Opened, But This Worker Stuck To The Rules

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again…

People can be so entitled!

But there are ways to deal with these kinds of folks…

Check out how this auto parts store worker put a pushy customer in his place.

We think you’ll get a big kick out of it!

Be a rude and insulting customer? Sweet dreams. “Several years ago I was an assistant manager for a national chain auto parts store (one that everybody knows). Two people were required to open the store each morning. The store opened at 7 a.m. but we were to be inside at 6:30 a.m. to perform the opening tasks. One cold clear morning, me and a coworker arrive at 6:30 and head to the door.

What’s this?

Before we even reached the door, this raging lunatic comes stomping towards us, holding a sack and yelling, “YOU CLOWNS SOLD ME THE WRONG PART!” I said “OK, we’ll get you the right one.” As I was unlocking the door, I could tell he was planning to enter the store with us. Now, here is the first of the petty revenge. I could easily have let him in and quickly resolved his issue, but for obvious reasons, that was not gonna happen. I told him, “I’m sorry but customers are not allowed in except during store hours. We open at 7.” He replied , “I’VE GOT A PLANE TO CATCH!” The airport he was headed for was Memphis International, a solid 45 minutes away on a good day. During rush hour, it’s anyones guess how long it would take. The coworker and I entered and locked the door behind us. The lunatic went back to his car.

LOL.

We completed the opening procedures and I sat in the office, waiting until precisely 7 o’clock . At 7, I headed to the door expecting psycho to be standing there but he wasn’t. I looked out and saw him sitting in his car, head tilted back on the seat, asleep – morning sun shining brightly. I chuckled to myself and unlocked the door. Around 7:15, he still hadn’t come in and when I looked out, his car was gone, having driven off with his incorrect part and, hopefully missing his flight after a stressful rush to the airport.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another example of a customer thinking that the rules don’t apply to them…

Just follow the rules, folks!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.