‘Is that normal?’ – A Shopper Complained About The Taste Of The Olives She Bought From Costco

If you’d asked me before I watched this video if I thought olives could go bad, I probably would’ve said no, but now my mind has been changed!

A TikTokker named Isabella posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers why she wasn’t too impressed with a recent purchase she made at Costco.

Isabella’s video showed her eating olives from a glass jar…and she didn’t get off to a good start.

She sniffed the open jar and obviously wasn’t pleased by it…and then she took a bite.

Isabella quickly spit out the olive and said, “Can olives go bad? I just got this!”

She told viewers that the olives tasted acidic and burned her tongue.

Isabella then wondered if she might get botulism from eating the olives.

She tried two more olives and spit them out and that asked, “Is that normal?”

Here’s the video.

Isabella posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that she tossed the jar of olives down a garbage chute.

Smell ya later!

This is what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

That is gross!

Always be on the lookout, I guess.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.