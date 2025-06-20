An Awful Customer And Her Son Made A Huge Mess And Demanded Another Demo, And Even The Manager Couldn’t Resolve This One Peacefully

Bratty kids tend to have bratty parents and this story is a great example.

See what this mother and son got up to at a bath store.

Demon mother think her and her son are above the rules and ends up ruining other kids’ fun

I work in a store which sells bath bombs along with a lot of other things. We often demonstrate the bath bombs in our sinks, especially for kids and they always love it. The rule is that it’s 1 bath bomb demo per customer/group of customers. We only have two sinks and on this particular day we’d just done a demonstration in one of them.

Then comes trouble.

A little boy of about 6/7 and his mum enter the store. Immediately this kid rushes over to look at the bath bomb and announces very loudly that he hates pink and that the bath bomb is bad. I tell him to choose a colour that he’d like better but then the mum criticizes me for trying to sell her son “damaged goods.” I explain that this is just for a demo and a chip out of the bath bomb isn’t going to affect the way it looks in the water but the mum isn’t having any of it. It’s not worth fighting over and we have a budget for it in case people want to see a specific bath bomb that hasn’t been wasted off, so I tell him to choose a pristine one from the shelf. I suggest that maybe he choose a more colourful and fun one and explain that this one isn’t very impressive. He glares at me and shrieks ‘NO!’ very very loudly. He yells that it’s boring and his mother demands he be allowed to put another one in. I explain that we only have two sinks and now they’re both full. She ignores me and tells her son to go get another one off the shelf. I tell her again that I’m sorry but he won’t be allowed to put another one in. She tells me that I’m ‘being stingy’ and at this point the boy is running up and down the rows of bath bombs trying to choose one.

But things keep escalating.

One of my supervisors comes over and repeats exactly what I’ve told her and the mum says that it’s my fault. The now clearly demonic mother accuses my supervisor of “Taking a tone with my son” and demands that she sees the manager. I instantly tell him that he’s not allowed but this kid just YEETS the bath bomb into the already used sink before I can stop him. Bath bombs are meant to be placed in the bath gently, so when he hurls it water goes absolutely everywhere including OVER THE OTHER CHILDREN STANDING AT THE SINK NEXT TO IT. Understandably, they all start screaming for their parents and so I begin grabbing paper towel to help them get the water off their faces and clothes and console the kids. The entire debacle ended up with my manager getting into an argument with the mother over making her pay for the second bath bomb. My manager eventually won by telling her that if she didn’t pay, the shopping centre security would have to be called. The parents of the kids who were splashed were very understanding and non-demonic.

