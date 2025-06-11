Apartment Building Owner Tells A Man He Can Move In A Few Days Early, But The Building Manger Refuses To Give Him The Key To The Garage

It can be hard when people with varying degrees of authority aren’t on the same page.

Imagine being told you can move into your apartment early by one person, but another person claims that isn’t true. Do you fight for what you were told by the first person, or do you back down and wait until the official start of your lease?

In today’s story, one man fights to move in early, but his wife thinks that was a mistake.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for going over the building managers head because he didn’t give me the garage key right away? I (30M) just moved into a new apartment today, since I saved some money and had a lucky hit on Stake casino of $5,600 so I put that down for deposit, May 1st. I signed the lease about 10 days ago, and the owner (who’s a private landlord, not the building management company) told me I was welcome to move things in early and use the unit right away, basically as a favor, since the place was already vacant and I was ready to go. The lease officially starts May 1st, but I’ve been gradually moving stuff in over the past week and a half.

He was hoping to be able to park in the garage early.

One of the big selling points for me was that the apartment includes a garage space, I’ve got a decent car I really wanted to keep off the street, especially since I finally managed to upgrade it this spring after saving a bit of extra money earlier this year. Anyway, I asked the building manager last week if I could get the key or remote for the garage, since I was already moving boxes and parking temporarily in guest spots. He flat-out told me he’d give it to me on the 1st, not before. I explained the owner said I could start using everything early, but he just repeated the same line: “Lease starts on the 1st, you get access on the 1st.”

He contacted the owner.

So I went ahead and texted the owner, politely explaining the situation. He called me right after, asked what the manager said, and apparently he wasn’t thrilled. He told me not to worry and that he’d “deal with it.” The next day, the garage key magically appeared in my mailbox.

It’s kind of awkward now.

But now every time I see the building manager in the hallway or parking lot, he gives me this cold, almost sarcastic “hello,” or just ignores me completely. A couple times he’s stared at me while I unload things from my car, and it’s definitely not friendly. My wife says I should’ve just waited until the 1st and avoided stirring the pot. I kind of feel like I followed what the owner told me, and I didn’t get rude or confrontational, just asked for what was included. Still, I get that I probably caused some awkwardness between him and the landlord, and maybe that was avoidable. AITA for going to the owner instead of just waiting 10 days?

The communication problem seems to be between the owner and the manager. The owner apparently didn’t tell the manager the situation, and maybe the manager is a little bit embarrassed for being proven wrong.

