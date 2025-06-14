Are You Tired Of Your Car Having Those Little Black Scuff Marks All Over? This TikToker Found A Simple (And Cheap!) Solution

A new car looks amazing, but after a relatively short time, you will often start to notice little black or brown marks on the paint job.

This is from people bumping into it or dinging it with their car door, and it is especially common on lighter colored cars. This TikToker found a way to get rid of them fast.

She made a video that shows this cheap and easy way to remove scuffs from a car.

She starts off the video by saying, “Ok, I have a PSA for all my girlies with white cars.”

She then flips the camera to show her car, which is white and has a number of black scuff marks on it. She says, “If somebody has, like, dinged your door a little bit and left marks. I just feel like my car accumulates marks so easily.”

Yeah, all cars get those marks, but they really show up on white ones.

Next, she shows how to get rid of them.

She takes out her Magic Eraser and starts rubbing it on her car where the scuff marks are while saying, “Literally, a Magic Eraser will get rid of this. And I don’t know how I didn’t know this sooner, but it literally works wonders.”

Wow, watching those scuffs come off in seconds is impressive.

I’ve gone through professional carwashes many times and they never get removed.

She wraps up the video by saying, “It’s like brand new. Insane.”

That is pretty great, I’ll have to give that a try.

Watch the video for yourself to see just how easy it was.

Make sure to read the comments, some people have some concerns.

This person says that she is just scratching the paint job.

Here is a commenter saying that it takes off the top clear coat.

This commenter says to wash the car after to get rid of whatever chemical is in a Magic Eraser.

As long as you are careful, this trick works wonders.

Just don’t press too hard and make sure the Magic Eraser is nice and wet.

