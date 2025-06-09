AutoZone Customer Said People Can Get Rid Of Their Used Oil At The Stores

You don’t want to go dumping oil in just any old place, right?

Darn right!

You want used oil to be discarded in a way that’s safe for the environment!

Or, at least I hope you do…

A TikTokker named Romo posted a video and gave viewers a tip about what they should do with their old oil.

Romo walked into an AutoZone location holding two containers of old oil.

The text overlay to the video reads, “Just a reminder that you can take your old oil to AutoZone and they’ll dispose it for free.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “Take those shaving-filled oil jugs to AutoZone and clean out your garage.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this viewer made a funny comment.

This is good to know!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!