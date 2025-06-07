Bartender Didn’t Like The Way A Customer Treated Them, So They Gave Them A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

Here it is, folks…

It’s your daily reminder to be nice to your bartender!

Because if you’re rude to them, it just makes things uncomfortable…and the bartender might decide to get revenge.

Check out how this bartender made a rude customer look foolish!

Here’s your change. “I work in a bar. sometimes customers will pay for their drinks and instead of handing me the cash they’ll put it on the counter and push it to me very rudely. So yesterday I decided to grow a backbone.

How do you like it?

A customer once again came into the bar and pushed that bill to me rudely so this time I took it but instead of giving him his change in his hand I put it on the counter and just left it there and started leaving. It was time for my break anyway so I just pretended to forget about it. The guy stood there like a moron while I got my stuff and started to leave and finally when he must’ve realized I wasn’t going to hand it to him he asked me if the bill was his. And I said yeah.

Ahhhh, that felt nice…

He just laughed took it and left. Honestly I know it’s like anticlimactic and probably been told a thousand times but it felt good to be petty. It felt good to do to them what they do to me and get a reaction out of it.”

Even if the reaction was a laugh? I guess it was still satisfying.

How do you like them apples?!?!

