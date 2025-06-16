Boss Denied Employee’s Half-Pay Birthday Leave For “Not Using Enough Hours,” So She Used The Policy To Take 6 Times More Time Off Instead

Managers love to enforce rules. That is, until those rules start working against them.

What would you do if your boss rejected your vacation request for using too little paid time off?

Would you give in and do what they want?

Or would you take their logic and turn it into a longer break for yourself?

In today’s story, one employee finds herself in this exact predicament and makes sure to get the last laugh.

Here’s what happened.

Too much leave It’s my 40th birthday coming up, so I put in some annual leave. Only two weeks’ worth. It’s not a lot, but we have the ability to put in leave at half pay, i.e., 10 days off for 5 days leave, but you only get paid for the 5 days leave. This is what I did.

She got declined and had to change her strategy.

I got declined because “you have too much leave,” so I will need to put this in as full pay. So I refused and was put through one week a month at half pay for six months, which was approved, as was my 40th. I was told by another person that they wished they were at my level of petty.

Bravo! That was some quick thinking!

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

People probably loved working for him.

This is an interesting system.

Here are some great thoughts.

After being told no, this person found another way.

That was all she could do! Shame on them for putting her in this situation.

After all, she had earned the PTO fair and square.

