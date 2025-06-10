Bride And Groom Agreed To Split The Wedding Expenses, But The Groom Has Yet To Help Pay For A Thing

Trust, honesty and communication are very important parts of a successful marriage.

AITAH for calling off my wedding after finding out my fiancé never had the money he promised to contribute? I (33F) have been with my partner (32M) for 5 years. He proposed in March 2024 and we agreed to get married in December 2025. He promised to cover 70% of the wedding costs and said he’d transfer money to my account whenever I paid for something. I ended up handling all the planning and bookings.

By April this year, I had already paid around 500k (local currency). But when I checked, he hadn’t sent me a single cent. I kept reminding him, and he always said, “Yes, baby, after work.” I work in an accounting firm with over 40 clients, so I’m insanely busy and didn’t have time to double-check every day. But I trusted him.

When we finally sat down to talk about it, I found out he didn’t actually have the money. He planned to ask his parents or use future income, meaning he had been lying about having savings. All this time, he bragged about being financially stable and successful (he’s a lawyer), but apparently, it was all talk. I understand that people can go through tough financial times, but lying about it and letting me carry all the burden? That felt like a betrayal.

I decided to call off the wedding and the relationship. Now he’s throwing the wedding expenses in my face, even though I did all the work. My parents think I should go through with it since the engagement has already been announced to family. AITAH for calling it off? I feel heartbroken, used, and honestly, fooled. And seriously, if you can’t afford to get married, why propose in the first place?

